Premier League: Harry Kane need not win trophies to prove he's one of the best strikers, says Mauricio Pochettino

>London: Harry Kane is already one of the world's best strikers and does not need to win heaps of trophies to prove it, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday.

Kane continued his rich vein of form on Wednesday by scoring twice against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, taking his tally to six goals in four matches for both club and country.

But while his record puts him in the same bracket as some of the world's deadliest finishers, the closest Kane has come to lifting a major trophy was a League Cup runners-up medal in 2015.

Former Manchester United and Everton defender Phil Neville told BBC Radio this week that Kane may have to leave Tottenham to be rated a "world-class player", but Pochettino disagrees.

"It's two different things," Pochettino said. "If you see different players and big players, it depends on the team, on the possibility of playing in different leagues and countries.

"There are many factors. It is no doubt Harry Kane is one of the best strikers. He does not need titles to show he is one of the best strikers.

"It is true all players try to score, to win and of course to win titles, that is the aim of everyone, but for me so far Harry Kane is showing he is one of the best strikers in the world."

Kane already has 80 Premier League goals in 120 appearances and he will be looking to extend that total on Saturday when Spurs host Swansea at Wembley.

Pochettino believes even Alan Shearer's Premier League best total of 260 goals may not be out of reach.

"Alan Shearer was a great, one of the best," Pochettino said. "But Harry has it all in his hands to try to do everything he wants. He knows well it is step-by-step and about trying to build his way. I think he is doing fantastic.

"If you see the stats he has a fantastic record and with Harry's mentality, all can happen.

"His mentality is to stay here. He is so happy not only in the Premier League, he is more than happy to stay at Tottenham. He shows every single day how he loves the club."

Dele Alli is available again this weekend after missing the win over Dortmund through suspension and Kieran Trippier is expected to replace Serge Aurier.