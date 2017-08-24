Premier League Football Covered By Robot: News Agency Yonhap Uses Robot Reporter to write EPL stories

Humans have been developing artificial intelligence to make their lives simpler. Robots have been created worldwide to make jobs quicker and effectively. While robots are mostly seen in factories to make manufacturing and other tedious jobs simpler it is the first time a robot did a journalist’s job. Scientists have already predicted that artificial intelligence will replace human workers in the near future and to prove the point a robot covered a football match. Korean News Agency Yonhap has introduced an automated reporting system to cover the English Premier League (EPL). Expanding technology-based journalism, the South Korean news agency revealed that they have started using a computer to write match reports.

Yonhap said that they tested the software during the 2016-2017 season. The Sccoerbot program has been created to copy the writing style of human sports reporters. And journalists if you are listening, Soccerbot wrote 380 articles and filed it between one and two seconds of the final whistle. Yonhap also revealed that they will develop a software to write reports during the 2018 Winter Olympics that will be held in Pyeongchang in the north of South Korea. The robot also reported on the clash between Leicester City and Arsenal during the Premier League's 2017-2018 season on Friday.

Soccerbot writes in Korean on a database of phrases used by Yonhap's writers in the past. The software then edits its own copy by running a spell and grammar check and also rectifies factual errors. However, it is unsure if Soccerbot's copy is edited by a human editor before being given to news outlets. While Soccerbot only writes in Korean currently, it may surely start using other languages including English.