Premier League: Florian Lejeune adds to Newcastle United's injury woes, to miss several weeks of action

French defender Florian Lejeune will miss several weeks of the campaign after being injured in Newcastle's opening Premier League defeat by Tottenham, the club said on Tuesday.

>London: French defender Florian Lejeune will miss several weeks of the campaign after being injured in Newcastle's opening Premier League defeat by Tottenham, the club said on Tuesday.

The news will do nothing to improve manager Rafael Benitez's mood as he has already expressed his unhappiness at the lack of new faces brought in after Newcastle gained promotion from the second tier Championship last season.

The 26-year-old Lajeune, one of Benitez's few summer acquisitions who cost the Magpies £8.7 million ($11.2 million, ¬9.5 million) from Spanish outfit Eibar, injured ankle ligaments in a clash with England striker Harry Kane during the 2-0 defeat on Sunday.

His injury adds to Benitez's concerns at fullback as Paul Dummett has a hamstring problem he suffered in the same match.

"Dummett limped off with a hamstring injury after just seven minutes, before Lejeune " making his Magpies debut " sustained ankle ligament damage during a tackle by Harry Kane," read a statement issued by the club.

"Assessments by the club's medical staff are continuing in order to establish the full extent of their injuries, but both players are expected to be out for weeks, rather than months."

Newcastle next face a trip to fellow promoted side Huddersfield, who got off to a flying start in their debut season in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory at Crystal Palace, on Sunday. View More