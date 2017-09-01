Premier League: Everton striker Wayne Rooney arrested on drink-driving charge near his home in Cheshire

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, the BBC and Sky Sports reported Friday.

The BBC said Rooney was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire, northwest England, on Thursday night.

Rooney was seen posing in a selfie with cricketer Jack McIver in a bar in Alderley Edge earlier that day.

McIver shared the photo of the pair in the Bubble Room on Instagram at around 2100 GMT (02:30 A.M) that day with the comment: "International Break #legend".

England's all-time record goal-scorer, the 31-year-old Rooney announced his retirement from international football last week, having scored 53 goals in 119 appearances for his country.

He re-joined boyhood club Everton in pre-season after a hugely successful spell at the Liverpool side's Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Rooney has scored in his first two Premier League games of the 2017/18 campaign, with the forward on target last month in a 1-0 win over Stoke City and again in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City. View More