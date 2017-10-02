Premier League: Everton manager Ronald Koeman backed by majority shareholder despite dismal start

>London: Everton manager Ronald Koeman still has the "total support" of majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri despite the club's dismal start to the season.

The big-spending Toffees have won just twice in the league and their record of seven points from seven matches leaves them two points clear of the drop zone, in 16th place.

The Goodison Park club are also struggling in the Europa League after a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Atalanta and a disappointing home draw against Apollon Limassol of Cyprus.

Moshiri thinks the supporters deserve better but believes a tough run of fixtures and injury problems are factors behind Everton's poor run.

The players were booed off after a 1-0 home defeat to Burnley on Sunday, which Moshiri described as the only "unexpected" loss of the campaign.

After the game, Koeman said he was not worried about his future and Moshiri has made it clear that the Dutchman has the backing of the board.

"We're in a bad moment " but we have played three of the four title contenders away," Moshiri told talkSPORT radio.

"(Burnley) was the only unexpected loss. The four pre-qualifying UEFA games and two group games on Thursdays haven't helped. There is mental fatigue and seven injuries.

"These are early days and Koeman has my total support. We have great fans they deserve better. We know the honest and objective expectations of our supporters and will not let them down."

Everton have already faced both Manchester clubs and Chelsea away from home in the Premier League as well as hosting Tottenham at Goodison Park. Their only point from those matches came in a 1-1 draw against City. View More