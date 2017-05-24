Premier League: Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce quits after securing league survival

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce said he had "no ambitions to take another job", admitting he was turning his back on a club that had offered him a "chance of rehabilitation".

The 62-year-old, who was previously in charge of England for just one game, said he had "no ambitions to take another job", admitting he was turning his back on a club that had offered him a "chance of rehabilitation".

Allardyce took over at Palace from Alan Pardew in December on a two-and-a-half year deal and led the Eagles to eight wins in 21 games. They finished 14th in the league.

"In some ways, this has been a very difficult decision to make, but in others it has been a simple one," Allardyce said in a statement following talks with club chairman Steve Parish.

"I will always be grateful to Crystal Palace and Steve Parish for giving me the opportunity to go out with my head held high having helped keep the club in the Premier League.

"More than that, they gave me a chance of rebuilding my reputation after what happened with England. I felt I needed another shot at being a Premier League manager and showing that I still had the ability to achieve something significant. As I said last weekend, Palace gave me the chance of rehabilitation."

Allardyce lost his job as England manager following a newspaper sting. His reign lasted just 67 days and took in one away game.

The England job was the pinnacle of a long career in management that saw Allardyce previously take charge of Bolton, West Ham, Newcastle and Sunderland.

But it ended as a fiasco following ill-advised remarks to undercover journalists.

Allardyce gave advice on how to circumnavigate transfer rules, criticised the FA's decision to rebuild Wembley and mocked his England predecessor Roy Hodgson while being secretly filmed by reporters from The Daily Telegraph posing as East Asian businessmen.