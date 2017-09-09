Premier League: Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer unconcerned about future ahead of Burnley clash

>London: Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer said on Friday he remained "very positive for the future" despite swirling rumours his job is on the line after a miserable start to the Premier League season.

The former Ajax and Inter Milan head coach was only appointed by the south London club during the summer but he is under intense scrutiny after three defeats from three matches.

During the international break, chairman Steve Parish admitted the start to the new campaign had "not been great", adding "it's a results-based business, so if you don't get wins... Frank knows that."

It has been reported that former England manager Roy Hodgson could be under consideration to take over from De Boer should results not improve this weekend.

However, the Dutch coach, who takes his side to play mid-table Burnley on Sunday, insists it remains business as usual.

Speaking at Palace's training ground, De Boer said: "I have always had serious conversations with Steve, we come together one day in the week and talk about what is going on.

"I am not so concerned about that, I think we have a very good relationship. We know what we want and everybody is of course very disappointed in our results.

"But we know also this is not a one-day project, it is from the long term. Everybody knows that."

De Boer took the helm at Selhurst Park forward following Sam Allardyce's unexpected departure at the end of last season.

"It always takes time, you mustn't panic suddenly," said the Dutchman, who lasted just 85 days as coach of Italian club Inter despite his positive track record with Ajax. View More