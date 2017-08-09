Premier League Chief Doesn't See English Clubs Breaking Neymar Record

Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore does not expect to see Premier League clubs pulling off transfers to match Neymar's record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain, he said on Wednesday.

"I can't see anything like that (in the Premier League)," Scudamore told BBC Radio 5 Live.



"When the previous record was £89 million (for Paul Pogba), to suddenly go to £200 million, that's something else going on there."



PSG paid Barcelona 222 million euros ($260 million) to sign Neymar last week, obliterating the record of 105 million euros ($116 million) set by Manchester United's purchase of Paul Pogba from Juventus last year.



Premier League spending in the current transfer window has rocketed past £1 billion, but Scudamore says PSG's Qatari owners are in a different league.



"That's the owners of Paris Saint-Germain and the Qataris deciding that they want to make a statement and they've made a huge statement," he said.



"But I don't think we're going to see that replicated and, in some ways, I'm glad it's not the Premier League holding that particular record."

