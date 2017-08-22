Premier League: Brighton and Hove Albion sign striker Raphael Dwamena from Swiss side FC Zurich

>London: Ghanaian international striker Raphael Dwamena is to sign for Premier League newboys Brighton and Hove Albion from Swiss outfit FC Zurich, the English club announced on Monday.

The 21-year-old " who is valued at £8million although Brighton did not reveal the transfer fee " leaves Switzerland after just eight months at FC Zurich where he sparkled, scoring 12 goals last season as they regained their place in the Swiss top flight.

Dwamena has also scored twice in five games so far this season in the Swiss Super League and has netted two goals in just three international appearances.

Brighton have made a disappointing start to their first ever season in the Premier League, losing both of their matches 2-0 thus far and will hope Dwamena can add some potency upfront.

"Brighton & Hove Albion can confirm that the club has reached an agreement with FC Zurich for the permanent transfer of Ghanaian international, Raphael Dwamena, subject to a work permit and international clearance," read a statement from Brighton.

"The 21-year-old striker has also agreed personal terms with the club and is now awaiting clearance to travel to the UK for his medical."