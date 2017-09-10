Premier League: Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says team needs to show character after winless run

Bournemouth must show all their character to arrest a “concerning” run of form, manager Eddie Howe said after his side were beaten 3-0 at Arsenal for their fourth successive Premier League defeat of the season.

After a superb ninth-place finish last season, Bournemouth are yet to pick up a point this season and sit 19th after they were utterly outclassed by a rampant Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

"That was not very good, I've got to be honest," Howe told reporters. "I can't hide it. We were disappointing from start to finish. We've got a lot of work to do."

The long-serving Bournemouth boss said: "You can get bad results in the Premier League, but when you don't have performances, that's where concerns creep in. That's where we are. We will lick our wounds.

"If you dip in levels you will get punished " we were not good. We have no points. We have to dig deep and find some character and show what we are made of. I didn't see what I wanted to see today.

"We are not creating chances. We are giving up too many chances and when we were on the ball we were negative and wasteful and slow."

For all Arsenal's dominance, however, the game arguably hinged on one crucial moment when, shortly after halftime, Jermain Defoe hit the post just minutes before Arsenal killed the game off with their third goal.

"We hit the post, and then at 2-1 I think it's a very much game on and the mood and momentum of the game would've changed," Howe added. "Not only did we not score, but we conceded moments later, which ended the game.

"It was very, very disappointing. A poor performance from start to finish. I can't hide away from how poor we were today."

Bournemouth's next opponents are south-coast rivals Brighton and Hove Albion, fresh from their first Premier League win after beating West Bromwich Albion 3-1.