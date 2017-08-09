Premier League: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says PSG have not contacted him regarding Alexis Sanchez

Sanchez, 28, has been linked with a move to PSG, who have just completed a world-record €222 million ($260 million) swoop for Barcelona superstar Neymar.

>London: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday he has had no contact with Paris Saint-Germain regarding Alexis Sanchez, who will miss the start of the season through injury.

But Wenger said he had not heard from PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and referred to French media reports suggesting PSG are more interested in signing Monaco's Kylian Mbappe.

"It's a long time I didn't speak to Nasser, because it's certainly very busy to complete the transfer of Neymar," Wenger told a press conference at Arsenal's London Colney base.

Asked if he expected Al-Khelaifi to get in touch, Wenger replied: "No, no. I think if you read the French papers, they are on Mbappe's case to finish their transfer market."

Sanchez, who has also been linked with Manchester City, has not played for Arsenal in pre-season after being granted extra time off after playing at the Confederations Cup with Chile.

Wenger said the forward had sustained an abdominal injury and was likely to miss both Friday's Premier League opener at home to Leicester City and the trip to Stoke City on 19 August.

"He has a little abdominal strain that he caught on Sunday morning in training, before he came to Wembley (for last Sunday's Community Shield)," Wenger said.

"He had a scan two days ago and he's out for a while. I don't know if it is two weeks or one more week, but he will not be available. I think he will not play at Stoke, yes." View More