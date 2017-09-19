Premier League: Arsenal's Danny Welbeck ruled out for at least for three weeks due to groin injury

Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck is out for at least three weeks with a groin injury and manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday that the striker is unlikely to return before next month’s international break.

Arsenal's Danny Welbeck is out for at least three weeks with a groin injury and manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday that the striker is unlikely to return before next month's international break.

Welbeck was hurt in Arsenal's 0-0 draw at Chelsea on Sunday and will miss Wednesday's League Cup match against third tier side Doncaster, Premier League games with West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion, and a Europa League fixture against Bate Borisov.

"Danny has a scan today, we don't know how bad his groin injury is but he will certainly be out until the international break," Wenger told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).

The 26-year-old, who has scored three times for his club this season, is also unlikely to feature for England in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia on 5 October and Lithuania on 8 October, though he could return in time for Arsenal's trip to Watford on 14 October. View More