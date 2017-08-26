Premier League 2017-18 today's TV schedule in India: Manchester United and Man City in action

The two Manchester clubs are the high-profile teams in action on Saturday as the English Premier League match-week three gets underway.

Manchester City, who could not pick up a win in their first home of the season, travel to the south coast to kick off the Premier League weekend, when they play the struggling Bournemouth.

AFC Bournemouth haven't had the greatest of starts to their Premier League campaign, losing both their games of the season so far.

They, first, lost to West Brom on the opening weekend, before being beaten at home by Watford. Considering this season, the fight for relegation is going to be a tight one again, Bournemouth really need to find their form quickly, and the best way to get that confidence going is by beating Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola will, naturally, have other ideas, and after watching his team salvage a point against Everton, despite having to play with ten men for the majority of the game, the City manager will fancy his team's chances against Eddie Howe's side.

After the early kickoff, four matches will be played at 3pm BST (7.30pm IST), with none of the obvious contenders for the title or a place in Europe this season in action.

That doesn't mean there aren't any intriguing matches, however, with possible contests between future relegation candidates coming into play.

Crystal Palace vs Swansea City is a really interesting match, with Frank de Boer already terming this match as a must-win.

Newcastle United, with a fuming Rafa Benitez in charge, will look to get their season going when they host West Ham United at St. James' Park. Neither team have got the start they would have wanted to the season, but Newcastle, in particular, need a win, with the relationship between Benitez and owner Mike Ashley about to reach tipping point owing to the club's inability to get the targets the manager has asked for.

The other two matches are Huddersfield Town vs Southampton, as Neil Wagner's men look for a third consecutive win, and Watford vs Brighton and Hove Albion, with the other newly-promoted side looking for their first win in the Premier League.

