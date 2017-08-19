Premier League 2017-18: Swansea City vs Manchester United team news and playing XI

Jose Mourinho will name a similar starting lineup for the game against Swansea City on Saturday, after watching his players put on an impressive attacking show in Manchester United's English Premier League opener against West Ham United last weekend.

With Romelu Lukaku looking like he has been Manchester United's main man for years by scoring a brace on his Premier League debut for the club, Mourinho seems to have found the right ingredients for success this season.

Of course, it is too early to make a judgement, but United will target another polished performance against Swansea City.

To do that, Mourinho will have the same squad to work with, with the manager not having to deal with any injuries following the 4-0 win over West Ham to kick off Manchester United's Premier League charge.

Luke Shaw and Ashley Young are closing in on returns and will play in an U23 match next week, leaving Marcos Rojo as the only senior player currently sidelined with an injury. Summer signing Victor Lindelof did not make the squad for the last game, so it will be interesting to see if Mourinho finds a place for the Swede this time.

Mourinho decided not to start with Ander Herrera for the win over West Ham, with the Spaniard not even getting off the bench in the EPL opener. Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba was a partnership that seemed to work quite well, and unless Mourinho decides to go with three in the middle of the park, it looks like Herrera will have to sit out, at the start at least, again.

Marcus Rashford and Lukaku seemed to strike up a good understanding up front, so that will be Swansea's biggest threat.

While the defence has looked better since Paul Clement has taken over, Swansea were left with a massive hole to fill after their most creative and influential player Gylfi Sigurdsson was sold to Everton for £45 million this week.

The Swans hardly looked capable of scoring in the 0-0 draw against Southampton in their opening Premier League match of the season, and that is something Clement will need to improve on.

Helping them do that for this match won't be Fernando Llorente, with the veteran Spaniard still out with a broken arm suffered during the off-season. Ki Sung-yeung and Nathan Dyer are also on the injury list for Swansea, while skipper Leon Britton is a doubt with a back problem.

Expected playing XI:

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind; Matic, Pogba; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku. Swansea City: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandes, Mawson, Olsson; Fer, Mesa, Carroll; Routledge; Abraham, Ayew.

