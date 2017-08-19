Premier League 2017-18 live streaming: Watch Swansea City vs Manchester United live on TV, online

A brilliant performance at home to start the season, and now Manchester United will look for a similar performance away, when Jose Mourinho's physically imposing men play Swansea City in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Things could not have gone better for United in their opening match. Romelu Lukaku did not just get one on his Premier League debut for Manchester United, but he added another one, while the rest of the attacking pack impressed as well in a 4-0 drubbing of West Ham.

The defence also looked solid, keeping a clean sheet, albeit against a poor West Ham side.

With Mourinho's teams always doing well in their second season, this does look like being one where Manchester United will challenge, definitely in the Premier League, and maybe in Europe as well.

To make it two wins out of two, though, United will need to put up another solid show.

"I'm too experienced and stable to lose my discipline, my stability and to think a 4-0 really makes us the best team in the country, the favourites or the dream team," Mourinho said, stressing the importance of not getting carried away with one result.

"We're not favourites, we're not the dream team, we're just a team with more confidence than last season, with more time of work together, but I'm calm.

"When I look to the last match, I like many, many things, but the challenge is not to repeat the result, because a 4-0 win is difficult to repeat in the Premier League, but to repeat the same kind of performance."

If Lukaku does what he did in the previous game, then United are likely to repeat that performance. In that match, Lukaku showed just why Manchester United paid all that money for him, with his ruthlessness in front of goal a big plus for Mourinho.

Swansea manager Paul Clement, whose side played out a goalless draw with Southampton last weekend, will know he needs to keep United's forwards, particularly Lukaku, quiet to have any chance of getting something from this game.

