Premier League 2017-18 live football streaming: Watch Watford vs Liverpool live online, TV

Liverpool have been caught in a transfer maelstrom at the worst possible time – just when they are looking to get their season in the English Premier League started. With Philippe Coutinho handing in a transfer request, and that famous Jurgen Klopp smile hiding behind a dark cloud, Watford will be the team looking to take advantage as the London side host the Reds at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

After a fairly quiet preseason, in terms of games – Liverpool headed to Hong Kong to play in the Premier League Asia Trophy – Klopp would have been happy to just get the season started and pick up the first three points in what is expected to be another anyone-can-win-it campaign, but all those plans have gone out of the window with the timing of the Coutinho to Barcelona transfer.

The Brazilian is not a part of the travelling squad, with Liverpool claiming the playmaker has a back injury, but after an official transfer request was handed in by Coutinho on Friday, you do wonder if there is more to that injury story.

More from IBTimes India: London World Championships, Day 8 live: Watch women's 200m final on TV, online

Liverpool were quick to reject the transfer request, but there is no doubt that the constant speculation and talk over arguably their best attacking player will affect them when they take to the pitch against Watford.

The big job that Klopp has is to make sure it doesn't affect the players enough to make the start to the Premier League season disastrous.

"What we expect from ourselves, and what we expect from our opponent, is this plus 20 or 30 per cent because now it is real, now it is the Premier League," Klopp said. "That makes it a little bit more difficult and maybe is the biggest advantage of a home game.

More from IBTimes India: Why did a Delhi court ban Baba Ramdev biography Godman to Tycoon without hearing anyone?

"But last year we played the first game away and OK, it was my first game of the season [at Liverpool], so I should not say because of this we will be ready again, but of course, we are in the business long enough to know how to do it."

Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool, Hertha Berlin More

Watford are starting afresh with Marco Silva, who impressed so much at Hull last season, taking over. Having made a few interesting signings, there is a lot expected from the Hornets this season.

"We are at home and that is the best way to start and build something and start the big connection with the fans," Silva said. "We want to create something special at home every game. I believe you are always stronger when you play at home with the fans."

More from IBTimes India: Not again! Kendall Jenner's new Adidas ad comes under fire Team news: Watford: Mauro Zarate, Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart and Brice Dja Djedje are all ruled out, while the skipper Troy Deeney is a doubt with a groin problem. Liverpool: Along with Coutinho, Klopp also won't be able to call upon the services of the team's other big creative player Adam Lallana. The midfielder picked up a thigh injury in pre-season and has been ruled out for a minimum of two months. Daniel Sturridge's battle with injuries continues, with the striker missing from this game with a thigh problem picked up in the Audi Cup win over Bayern Munich. Right-back Nathaniel Clyne is also out with a back injury.