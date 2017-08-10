Premier League 2017-18: All You Need to Know About The New Season

Arsenal play Leicester in the opening match of the new season of the Premier League.

The time of the year has come when football fanatics across the world will remain glued to their television screens. The English Premier League begins on Friday night with Arsenal taking on Leicester City.

This season has seen top transfers taking place. Big-money signings like Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) and Kyle Walker (Manchester City) have seen the clubs shatter their banks to compete.

This season will be more tasking for the bigger clubs as they are all playing in Europe. Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton are all in contention.

What’s special about this season specifically is that the Premier League will witness a sea of changes.

Here’s a lowdown on what you can expect from this season.

New Participating Clubs

Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town took the top three spot in the Championship last season to book their respective Premier League berths. Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull City were relegated last season. Also read: Liverpool Manager Insists Philippe Coutinho Won’t be Sold at Any Price

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez is taking care of Newcastle while Jurgen Klopp’s friend David Wagner is doing a commendable job at Huddersfield. Chris Hughton-led Brighton may be the less-fancied side but any team taking them lightly would be done at their own peril.

World-Record Transfers

As mentioned earlier, the top signings will make up for an exciting season. There is still time for the transfer window to shut till August 31 and going by the previous years, there ought to be a few signings especially on deadline day.

New Bosses

This season will see only two new managerial faces and three changes in total. Former Hull City boss has taken over the mantle of Watford, who begin their campaign against Liverpool. Former Holland coach Frank de Boer will manage Crystal Palace while Mauricio Pellegrino will spearhead Southampton’s challenge.

Leicester City will continue under boss Craig Shakespeare who was confirmed last season.

New Stadiums

Tottenham parted ways with their White Hart Lane stadium last season and will be playing all their home games at Wembley. Amex Stadium at Brighton and Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium are all set to host their first Premier League games.

According to a new directive, all away fans must be located pitchside.

New Rules

Diving has long plagued the beautiful game and the Premier League has finally done the right thing by bringing in retrospective bans for diving. Those found guilty of going to ground without contact will be suspended for two games.

However, if an unlucky player is booked or sent-off due to an opponent diving, that card can be rescinded depending on the eventual decision, made by a three-man FA panel on a Monday. They will consist of an ex-match official, ex manager and former player.

Pitch designs have also been banned, though, with Premier League rules saying turf must now have the traditional horizontal marking.

Gameweek 1 complete fixtures in IST (Indian Standard Time)

Saturday

Arsenal vs Leicester City 12:15 AM

Everton vs Liverpool 5:00 PM

Evertin vs Stoke City 7:30 PM

Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield 7:30 PM

Southampton vs Swansea City 7:30 PM

West Brom vs Bournemouth 7:30 PM

Sunday

Newcastle United 6:00 PM

Man United vs West Ham 8:30 PM