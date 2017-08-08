Premier League 2016-17: Chelsea's journey to the title and the relegation battle in graphics

Here's a look at Chelsea's journey to the title and the relegation battle of the 2016-2017 season in graphics

The 2016-17 Premier League followed a season that had a finish that took the football world by surprise and gave the League one of its most enterprising and underdog stories. Leicester City that had constant brushes with relegation came into the 2016-17 season as defending champions.

The defending champions had a dismal start to their campaign languishing in the bottom half of the table for most of the season but could take solace in the fact that they remained unbeaten at home. Leicester City finished 12th in the end.

In a twist of fortunes, Chelsea, the team that finished 10th in the previous season won the Premier League. The champions had a close race to the finish with Tottenham Hotspur snapping at their heels till the last. Tottenham's Harry Kane became the tournament's highest goal scorer with 29 goals.

There was a tight contest for the third and fourth places with Manchester City and Liverpool making the cut and qualifying for the Champions League. Arsenal came fifth and Manchester United's sixth position brought back a sense of familiarity in the top 6 that went haywire in the previous season with Leicester City becoming the champions.

While Liverpool returned to the Champions League after a three-year absence, Arsenal didn't make it for the first time in 20 years.

Middlesbrough, Hull City and Sunderland were the teams that were relegated from the league at the end of season with Newcastle United, Brighton and Huddersfield being promoted from the Championship.

With some high-profile and unlikely signings across the clubs and teams finally gelling under the change of guards, it will be interesting to see the road the 2017-18 Premier League season will take.