Premier Futsal 2017: Ronaldinho stars for Delhi yet again, Deco shines in Bengaluru

The third day of the Bengaluru leg of Premier Futsal 2017 saw some nail biting moments between the Ronaldinho-led Delhi Dragons and Salgado-led Kerala Cobras as the match ended at 6-4.

Ronaldinho led the team from the front by scoring a brace, with strong support from his teammate De Jesus who got a hat-trick today. Leandro Henrique Cypriano De Jesus netted three goals, once by a strategic pass from Diego Costa, the second time from Ronaldinho and the third one on his own. Delhi ended on a high note with the last goal scored in the dying minutes of the game by none other than Ronaldinho himself.

The Kerala Cobras fell short 2 goals against their opponents for the day. The opening goal was scored by Ton Phi in the second half, which was followed by Salgado who netted a goal in the 27th minute of the game. Daniel Ibanes scored the last goal for the team in the 34th minute and Kerala gained an additional point from a self goal by De Jesus.

More from IBTimes India: Pakistan journalist trolled by Indian cricket fans on Twitter after Hardik Pandya remark

Giggs' effort goes in vain

The second game of the day between the Telugu Tigers and Mumbai Warriors was a highly-awaited one as the former picked up an aggressive pace by scoring two goals in the first quarter – one by Peerapat Kaewwilai and Indian player Anupam Vishwakarma.

Mumbai's Zico Zulkarnain scored the opening goal for his team, followed by Carlos Corvo Gonzalves and Captain Ryan Giggs himself, in the 14th, 31st and 32nd minute respectively. The game ended with 5-3 and Telugu Tigers clinched victory.

View photos Ryan Giggs More

More from IBTimes India: Padmavati first look: Deepika Padukone stuns as queen Padmini [PHOTO]

Kerala Cobras vs Delhi Dragons

Kerala Cobras­ Starting line-up: Michael Salgado, Daniel Cabezon Ayora, Raphael Mathias, Ton That Phi, Ansh Gupta

Delhi Dragons Starting line-up: Ronaldinho, Nicolas Rolon, Diego Nunes De Souza Costa, Leandro Cypriano, Amit Yadav

More from IBTimes India: Getting fiscal: Govt to push Rs 50,000-crore stimulus package to turbocharge growth

Telugu Tigers vs Mumbai Warriors

Telugu Tigers ­ Starting Line-up: Deco, Eduardo Wagner Bragaglia, Mauro Canal, Luis Gonzalez, Anupam Vishwakarma

Mumbai Warriors Starting Line-up: Ryan Giggs, Lucas Fracini, Carlos Corvo Gonzalves, Rico Zulkarnain, Vatsal Bhatia

Points Table

Standings Team P W L D GD PTS 1 Delhi Dragons 4 3 0 1 5 10 2 Telugu Tigers 3 3 0 0 5 9 3 Bengaluru Royals 3 2 0 1 8 7 4 Mumbai Warriors 5 2 3 0 -3 6 5 Chennai Singhams 3 0 3 0 -6 0 6 Kerala Cobras 4 0 4 0 -9 0

Related Articles