Premier Futsal 2017: Ronaldinho scores a Brace, takes his tally to six goals

The third and the final day (Sunday, September 17) of Premier Futsal Mumbai leg saw some stellar individual performances and breathtaking display of futsal.

Both the games were a closely fought affair, with Ronaldinho led Delhi Dragons coming on top against Chennai Singhams, who now have back to back defeats in season 2 of Premier Futsal. In the other match of the day, Mumbai Warriors, trailing 4-2 at the start of the fourth quarter, made a spirited comeback against Kerala Cobras, to finally win the contest 6-4.

The second match of the day was marred with controversy, where Mumbai had a goal disallowed which robbed Rico from his hat-trick. Salgado, Vatsal and Daniel unfortunately put the ball in their own nets, to have the first set of own goals in the ongoing season.

Ronaldinho was again the crowd puller and the star performer of the day, scoring two goals, to take his team to the top of the Premier Futsal League. Chennai Singhams and Kerala Cobras, have both suffered back-to-back defeats, whereas Mumbai Warriors, who were beaten by Delhi in their season opener game, got their groove back, to finally win the game.

The Futsal action will now shift to Bengaluru where the second leg will be played from Tuesday, September 19 to Sunday, September 24.

MATCH 1: Delhi Dragons vs Chennai Singhams

Starting Line-up

Delhi Dragons - Ronaldinho (C), Rolon, Nando, Amit Yadav, Diego Costa

Chennai Singhams – Hernan Crespo (c), Maico, Angel Claudino, Adil Hasan, Preetam

Goal Scorers

For Delhi Dragons

Ronaldinho – 2nd, 28th mins

Rolon – 26th Mins

Diego Nunes Costa – 32nd Mins

For Chennai Singhams

Crespo – 4th Mins

Angel Claudino – 14th mins

Match 2: Mumbai Warriors v/s Kerala Cobras

Starting Line-Ups

Mumbai Warriors – Ryan Giggs (C), Chanpreet, Rico, Carlos, Antonio

Kerala Cobras – Michel Salgado (C), Raphael, Daneil, Umar, Berwin

Goal Scorers

For Mumbai Warriors

Daneil (OG) – 15 mins

Rico – 20th, 34th Mins

Salgado (OG) – 36th mins

Tairong – 38th mins

Chanpreet – 39th Mins

For Kerala Cobras

Raphael – 3rd, 23rd, 32nd mins

Vatsal (OG) – 31st Mins

Premier Futsal 2017 Points Table

Position Team Pl GD Pts 1 Delhi Dragons 2 6 6 2 Bengaluru Royals 1 4 3 3 Telugu Tigers 1 2 3 4 Mumbai Warriors 2 1 3 5 Chennai Singhams 2 -4 0 6 Kerala Cobras 2 -6 0

