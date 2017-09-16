Premier Futsal 2017: Ronaldinho scores four as Delhi upset defending champions Mumbai

The inaugural day of Premier Futsal season two opened to a spectacular start with dazzling performances by star studded celebrities at NSCI Dome in Mumbai on Friday, September 15.. The event was flooded with film stars such as Sunny Leone and Tiger Shroff, who was seen sporting his team's jersey.

The first match of the tournament, between defending champions Krystal Mumbai Warriors and Delhi Dragons was watched with by a frenetic Mumbai fanbase cheering both the legends namely Ronaldinho and Giggs.

Ronaldinho was the star of the opening match scoring not only the first goal of the tournament in the first five minutes, but was also responsible for virtually single handedly overpowering the Mumbai team with another three stunning goals to make four goals in the season opener alone.

The first quarter was a tightrope between the two teams with the teams tied at one goal each. Ronaldinho's opening goal was cancelled out by Rico Zulkarnain who scored Mumbai's first goal in the dying minutes of the first quarter.

The match picked up pace in the second quarter, where Delhi controlled the game by scoring the next goal. As the match progressed, the likes of Ronaldinho and Giggs started to show off their footie skills on the field, but the former overshadowed the latter by scoring the next 3 successive goals of the match and taking a commanding 4-1 lead.

Mumbai fought back in the 4th quarter by scoring 2 goals in consecutive minutes, but fell short by a single goal to end up as the losing side.

Delhi warriors now have an upper hand in the tournament as this game showed the bonding between the players. As for Mumbai, it's not about how you start a tournament, but how you end it. So, better watch out for this hungry Mumbai team.

Following the high-octane opening day, four teams will be in action in Mumbai on Saturday, September 16. Check out fixtures. [How to watch live]

Bengaluru Royals vs Kerala Cobras -7:30pm IST

Telugu Tigers vs Chennai Singhams - 9pm IST

