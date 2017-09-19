Premier Futsal 2017 live streaming: Full schedule of Bengaluru leg

Following the end of an action-packed Mumbai leg of Premier Futsal season two, all six teams, filled with football superstars, will resume battle for finishing in the top-four of the table in Bengaluru from Tuesday, September 19.

A star-studded opening ceremony will precede the first match in Bengaluru between Ryan Giggs-led Mumbai Warriors and Paul Scholes-led home side, Bengaluru Royals at Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Dragons, led by the in-form Ronaldinho, are at the top of the table after winning both their games in the Mumbai leg.

More from IBTimes India: Naroda case: Met Maya Kodnani in assembly and then in hospital on day of riot, says Amit Shah

The Brazilian superstar made an instant impact in the second season when he scored four goals on the opening day (September 15). He followed it up with a brace to help his team beat Chennai Singhams on Sunday, September 17.

Scholes' home side will be heading into Friday's (September 22) contest on a high after crushing Kerala Cobras in their opening encounter. They will be featuring in four matches at home before the next round begins on Sunday, September 24, after which the action shifts to Dubai.

How to watch in India More from IBTimes India: School 2017 actress Han Sun Hwa to make guest appearance in upcoming MBC drama TV channels - Sony Ten 1/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD Live stream - Sony Liv

While Telugu Tigers and Mumbai Warriors have won a match each, Hernan Crespo's Singhams and Michael Salgado's Cobras will look to make amends in the Bengaluru leg.

More from IBTimes India: After Ram Rahim's adopted daughter Honeypreet, Vipassana goes missing; Jasmeet to take charge of Dera

Check out the points table

Position Team Pl GD Pts 1 Delhi Dragons 2 6 6 2 Bengaluru Royals 1 4 3 3 Telugu Tigers 1 2 3 4 Mumbai Warriors 2 1 3 5 Chennai Singhams 2 -4 0 6 Kerala Cobras 2 -6 0

Full schedule of Bengaluru leg

Date Match 1 Match 2 Tuesday, September 19 Mumbai Warriors Vs Bengaluru Royals Telugu Tigers Vs Kerala Cobras Wednesday, September 20 Chennai Singhams Vs Mumbai Warriors Delhi Dragons Vs Bengaluru Royals Thursday, September 21 Kerala Cobras Vs Delhi Dragons Telugu Tigers Vs Mumbai Warriors Friday, September 22 Chennai Singhams Vs Bengaluru Royals Telugu Tigers Vs Delhi Dragons Saturday, September 23 Chennai Singhams Vs Kerala Cobras Telugu Tigers Vs Bengaluru Royals Sunday, September 24 B1 Vs B2 B3 Vs B4

Related Articles