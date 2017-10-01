Premier Futsal 2017 final, Delhi Dragons vs Mumbai Warriors: Live streaming, TV channel & start time

Defending champions Mumbai Warriors qualified for the final, after a thrilling 4-1 win over Telugu Tigers on Saturday, September 30. The Ryan Giggs-led team scored 4 goals against Deco's Tigers. Mumbai took to aggressive play from the beginning of the third quarter. Until then, the scores were level at 1-1.

The Delhi Dragons today scored a massive total of eight goals against four from the Bengaluru Royals. The opening goal of the winning team was scored by none other than Captain Ronaldinho himself, in the fifth minute. He carried forward the lead by netting the ball time and again, in the 23rd and 39th minute respectively.

Paul Scholes' Bengaluru Royals started off on an aggressive note with goals in the 10th, 16th and 23rd minute but soon fizzled out towards the end of the third quarter.

More from IBTimes India: Umesh Yadav welcomes BCCI's rotation policy amid tight cricket schedule

By then, the Delhi Dragons picked up pace and began scoring successive goals -- with Diego Costa, Nicolas Rolon and Ismail Hamdaoui in the 27th, 30th and 36th minute respectively.

Ronaldinho scored a goal in the dying minutes of the game thus becoming the highest goal-scorer in this match. Franco Starna brought the Dragons' tally to 8 goals in the 40th minute, a few seconds before the match ended.

View photos Ronaldinho Premier Futsal More

View photos Ryan Giggs More

Indian player Jonathan of the Bengaluru Royals scored a goal for his team in the 37th minute. Captain Scholes netted the ball in 16th minute while Jonathan da Silva continued his shooting streak with a goal in the 10th minute.

More from IBTimes India: Waiting for Tesla Model 3? Even company CEO Elon Musk's mother may not get it anytime soon

The Ronaldinho-led Delhi Dragons have become the first team to qualify for the Finals of the season 2 of Premier Futsal; which is set to take place on October 1 at the Al Wasl Stadium in Dubai. The Finale will see a face-off between Ronaldinho and Giggs, with both teams vying for the title of Season 2 of Premier Futsal.

Premier Futsal 2017 final will start at 6pm local time, 7:30pm IST

Where to watch live (India)

More from IBTimes India: Dhansika-T Rajender controversy: Vishal condemns the comments made by Simbu's father

TV channels - Sony Ten 1/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD

Live stream - Sony Liv

Related Articles