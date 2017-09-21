Premier Futsal 2017: Bengaluru witnesses the best of Ronaldinho, Giggs, Scholes and Crespo

The second match in the Bengaluru leg of Premier Futsal 2017 between the Ronaldinho's Delhi Dragons and Scholes' Bengaluru Royals was a tightrope that ended in a draw with both teams scoring 5 goals each.

The crowd at Koramangala Indoor Stadium hailed Ronaldinho's name since the moment he walked in. The atmosphere was absolutely electrifying and there was no dull moment during the game. Scholes, with a good support from his team, led the Bengaluru Royals to an aggressive start. The Delhi team picked up pace from the third quarter, opened by Ronaldinho.

Ryan Giggs makes strong comeback

After facing defeat yesterday, the Mumbai Warriors were back on the field completely rejuvenated and prepared to face their opponents – Chennai Singhams in the first match of the day.

While Chennai's captain Crespo netted a goal within the 1st minute, Mumbai's Carlos Corvo Gonzales scored a brace in the 5th and 8th minute in the first quarter. Rico Zulkarnain from the Mumbai Warriors added 2 points, with the last goal in the dying minutes of the game.

The Ryan Giggs led team led to a smooth victory with a total of 5 goals, against Chennai who had 3 goals.

The packed Koramangala Indoor Stadium chanted "Crespo-Ryan-Crespo" as the two legends led their teams from the front. The superstar footballers, who had missed the games yesterday, were back with great fervor and enthusiasm.

Paul Scholes, Bengaluru Royals' captain, congratulated his team on the win last night and said: "The boys played great and I am looking forward to the games in Bengaluru and hoping for thrill and excitement in the coming days at Premier Futsal Season 2."

Schedule for Thursday,September 21

1. Kerala Cobras Vs Delhi Dragons

2. Telugu Titans Vs Mumbai Warriors

