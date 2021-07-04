Pregnant Women Can Register on App, No Separate Classification Needed: Co-WIN Chief

After several countries have shown interest in the Co-WIN app to operate their vaccination drive. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed officials to create an open source version of the platform and give it free of cost to any country that wants it.

In a virtual global conclave of health and technology experts from across the world will be held on July 5 where India will share how this system works. “ More than 325 members from 67 countries and 12 United Nations missions are participating global conclave,” Dr R S Sharma, Co-WIN Chief said.

Pregnant women can now register as other citizens do and there will be no separate classification/column on the Co-WIN app, he added.

While talking about errors in the inoculation process, Dr Sharma added that the app is being enabled to check error/mischief with jabs and Aadhaar or ID details once entered cannot be entered again.

As the National Health Authority (NHA) released consultation papers on two building blocks of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) for all stakeholders to give their comments and suggestions, Dr Sharma said, they are ready with Proof of Concept on NDHM and have tested across 6 states. We are ready to implement nationally if the government gives a go ahead, he added.

He also added that the National Digital Health Ecosystem is being developed in a consultative manner.

