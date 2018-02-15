Pregnant woman forced to undergo abortion after CPM leader allegedly kicks her, seven arrested

A pregnant woman was forced to undergo an abortion after she was allegedly kicked in the stomach by a Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader in Kerala's Kozhikode. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident. The incident took place, when a four and half month pregnant woman tried to intervene in an argument which took place between her husband and a neighbour at their house. While she was trying to mediate, she was kicked in the stomach by one of the assaulters and she started bleeding. She was taken to a hospital but the baby had to be aborted. The victim shared, "I complained to the police. Then nearly eight people came into our house and attacked my husband. One man's mother tied me and asked them to attack me. They attacked me and one of them kicked my stomach. Thanby and Prajeesh beat me and kicked. The medical college doctors said there was blood clot in my placenta. I lost my child. They also attacked my family as well." According to police officials, they have arrested seven people in connection with the case and will be produced in the court on Thursday.