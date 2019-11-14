'Pregnant' Woman Caught Smuggling 4 kg Cannabis Inside Fake Baby Bump in Argentina

While smuggling drugs is almost an art, it's not as easy as it looks. And an Argentinian woman recently learnt that the hard way when she got caught trying to smuggle cannabis disguised as a baby bump.

The Minister for Security in Argentina, Patricia Bullrich, recently Tweeted images of the woman and her fake baby bump which was actually made up of nearly four kilograms of weed. She tagged the incident, "Narco Pregnancy".

¡NARCO EMBARAZO! Fabricó una panza con engrudo, escondió 15 paquetes de marihuana y simulando un embarazo, intentó trasladarla de #Mendoza a #SantaCruz. En un control de @gendarmeria detuvimos a la falsa embarazada y a su cómplice. ¡Así se las ingenió para traficar la droga! pic.twitter.com/6Lw2bAaOch — Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) November 13, 2019

The woman was traveling with about 4 kg of marijuana bricks fashioned to look like a baby bump using a starch-based paste. According to reports, she and her partner had been traveling in a long-distance coach bound for Santa Oliva in Pentagonia, which lies across the border between Argentina and Chile.

Police were alerted when they found that the man traveling with the "pregnant" woman was in possession of a small bag of weed. When authorities caught up with the couple at a police check post in Valle de Uco close to the border, it was revealed that the "pregnant" woman was not really pregnant but rather carrying a synthetic bump.

Further 'probing' of the fake baby bump revealed 15 bricks of marijuana packed inside it. According to police, the duo were trying to make it from Mendoza to Santa Cruz in Chile with the stash.

The duo have been arrested.