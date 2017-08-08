Pregnant Serena Williams Has a Fashionable Baby Shower (VIEW PICS)

Tennis star Serena Williams never ceases to impress us be it on court or off it. Here are some photos of her style files that are inspiring all moms-to-be.

Serena Williams is such an inspiration for women around the world. From being the number one woman tennis player eight times, to overcoming her challenges, she’s a force to reckon with. Serena is currently enjoying her pregnancy and recently had a baby shower where her friends showed up looking fashionably trendy. Serena too looked radiant as she posed for photos in cute outfits. The theme of the baby shower was back to the ‘50s and Serena and her gang left no stone unturned to recreate the stylish looks. From flared skirts and dresses to headgears and scarves, they dolled up to look the part. The baby shower also took place in a diner in Florida that is known for its ‘50s theme. Her gal-pals included Eva Longoria, Ciara, La La Anthony and Kelly Rowland. Take a look at the fashionable photos from Serena’s stylish baby shower. (ALSO SEE These 10 hot photos of Serena Williams inspire a body positive image)

Serena looks radiant in that yellow flared skirt with a polka-dotted hemline. She teamed it up with a black top, pearl necklace and a stylish bun with a red hair band. Others in her gang also wore similar outfits and they matched their shoes as well. While Eva chose a red dress, others opted to wear skirts.



The ladies also showed us their excitement for the baby’s arrival in this short video.



Serena may have to wear whites on the tennis court but in real life, she loves bright colors and is pretty fashion-savvy as well. Her favorite brands are Gucci, Versace and Burberry and she even has her own fashion line called Serena Statement.



The tennis star has been sharing her pregnancy style files quite regularly on Instagram and it is amazing to see her giving moms-to-be some fashion inspiration.



Showing off her baby bump in a bodycon dress paired with a floral shrug.



Doing the happy dance as she shows off her baby bump.



And that’s her looking radiant and happy as she flaunts her bump in a grey fitted dress.



Serena Williams revealed in an interview that this pregnancy was a surprise for her and it took her six pregnancy tests to finally believe that she was expecting. The greatest news was when people learnt she was expecting when she won the grand slam.