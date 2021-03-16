Pregnant Gangetic Dolphin Found Dead in UP Wildlife Reserve, Died of 'Natural Causes'

A pregnant Gangetic river dolphin has been found dead in an Uttar Pradesh wildlife reserve in Bahraich district.

The endangered mammal was discovered dead in the Girijapuri barrage under the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Yashwant Singh said that the dolphin was around 11 years old. They usually give birth to one calf every two to three years.

Singh said that a team of veterinary doctors conducted a post-mortem of the dead dolphin and a foetus was found in its uterus. There were no external injury marks and the dolphin is said to have died due to “natural reasons”.

Singh said the dolphin was cremated as per rules.

The Gangetic river dolphins, a species of freshwater dolphins primarily found in the Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers and their tributaries in India, Bangladesh and Nepal, were declared national aquatic species in 2010.

As per official figures, there are about 3,700 Gangetic river dolphins in the India.

In January, a dolphin was beaten to death by a group of men in Pratapgarh district and three persons were later arrested. These dolphins can only live in freshwater and are essentially blind. They hunt by emitting ultrasonic sounds, which bounces off of fish and other prey, enabling them to “see” an image in their mind.

In a similar case that was reported recently, veterinarians extracted 71 kilograms (156.5 pounds) of plastic, nails and other garbage from a pregnant cow, but both the animal and her baby died. The case has highlighted the country’s twin problems of pollution and stray cattle. This cow was rescued after a road accident in late February by the People For Animals Trust, Faridabad. A vet soon noticed the pregnant bovine was struggling.

In a four-hour operation on February 21, vets found nails, plastic, marbles and other garbage in its stomach, said trust president Ravi Dubay. They also attempted a premature delivery. The baby did not have enough space to grow in her mother’s belly so she died. Three days later, the cow also died.

(With inputs from IANS)