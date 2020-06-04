Pregnant elephant's killing not the first: Cruel practice of snaring rampant in forests

The killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala’s forests, after she most likely bit into a fruit stuffed with chemical explosives, has sparked collective outrage in the country. It also has, once again, shifted the spotlight to ‘snaring’ - an old practice in India’s forest ranges and one that kills dozens of wild animals every year.

Set up to hunt down small animals, snares have been termed the ‘silent killers’ of India’s forests. Much has also been written about wire-traps, made using clutch cables of bikes or construction wires, which have killed several big cats over the years in India. In 2019, a Times of India report noted that 24 tigers and 110 leopards have quietly choked to death in our forests over the last eight years, after getting caught in wire snares possibly set up for wild boar or deer.

But on Monday, when the elephant’s killing in the Palakkad forest range was reported, explosive snares in the form of firecrackers and pressure-based country bombs came into focus.

TNM spoke to three experts to understand more about these snares.

“These are made using gunpowder or other chemical explosives and glass shards. They are tightly packed to build pressure and then camouflaged with either fruit, chicken intestines, jaggery or other food eaten by wild boars” a Kerala forest department official who wished to be unnamed confirmed to TNM. The official added that these crude bombs are pressure based, explaining why it burst inside the elephant’s mouth, ripping her tongue and breaking her jaw.

According to forest department officials investigating the case, such snares known as ‘panni padakam’ (pig crackers) in Malayalam are commonly used to hunt down wild boars, usually for their meat. In other cases, farmers who wish to ward off wild boar attacks on their land also set up similar traps, although illegal.

“There is also the practice of spreading poison over fruit and placing them for the animals to eat. However, what is commonly used are fruit stuffed with explosives,” many officials added.

While the snares are usually set up for small game, it is not uncommon for bigger animals, such as wild cats or elephants, to accidentally bite into them and injure themselves. In April 2020, a wild elephant death was reported in the forests of Punalur in Kollam division, says Surendra Kumar IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden of Kerala. “It was unfortunate because the elephant had started away from its herd and died right in front of me during a routine check. When we examined it, we found injury marks in its mouth and suspect that an explosive could have caused the death,” Surendra Kumar told Mirror Now.

Speaking to TNM, the Range officer of Pathanapuram range in Punalur, Kollam, where the wild elephant was found said that the 10-year-old animal was female.

There was an injury in her mouth and hence, there is a suspicion that the cause of death could have been due to an explosive, he stated. “We have registered an unnatural death case and have sent the wound samples for clinical analysis, only after which conclusive evidence can be given.” (Though a few reports mentioned that the animal was pregnant, the officer confirmed that this was not true.)

Also read: Two tigers die after consuming poisoned boar in Tamil Nadu

Similar cases have been reported in the neighbouring Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, where these snare explosives have a different name. “Vedi kai (explosive fruit) they call it, as it is stuffed with gun powder and other chemicals that burst,” says N Sadiq Ali, an elephant conservationist and Founder of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust in Tamil Nadu. During the winter months in the Nilgiris, residents also set up snares to hunt rabbits for meat, but this common practice can sometimes turn into a death trap for bigger animals, adds D Guruswamy, District Forest Officer of Nilgiri Division.

Explaining how snaring is done, Sadiq says most times these explosive snares are deviously placed on the walking trail of the animal, so that it picks it up and chews on it.

And when the cracker or bomb explodes in the animal’s mouth, the glass shards in it can pierce deep into the muscles or intestines and even settle there, reducing the animal’s chances of survival.

Story continues