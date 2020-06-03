Pregnant elephant dies standing inside river after being fed pineapple filled with firecrackers in Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram: A pregnant elephant died after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers in Kerala's Malappuram.

The incident took place on 27 May while the elephant was standing in water and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

"We first observed this animal on 23 May when we were informed by locals that an elephant has been roaming around in the private area of the forest. When one of our staff members went to see the elephant, it was observed that the wound in the lower jaw area was exposed. Later, for at least 24 hours, the animal was trying to look for water and on 24 May, we received information that the animal has come into river Velliyar," said the wildlife officer at the Silent Valley National Park.

"Even then the animal did not take any solid matter and only took water. It was very weak so we called a vet, he was of the opinion that it may not be possible to revive the elephant. Later, we were told to observe the animal's behaviour," he added.

The Wildlife Officer said they later planned to take the elephant out of the river but by then, she had collapsed.

"Today we thought of taking the animal to a safe spot to examine. Anyway, we had very little hope of reviving the animal because it has not been eating for many days. Before we could take the animal out of the stream, it had collapsed and we hope it was a peaceful death," he said.

The officer informed that two doctors were called at the spot to carry out the post-mortem and the carcass will be burnt. "The cause for the death is yet to be discovered and further investigation is underway," he added.

The elephant was seen standing in the river with her mouth and trunk in the water, for some relief from the pain.

