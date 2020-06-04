Pregnant Elephant, Who Ate Pineapple Stuffed With Firecrackers, Died in Palakkad and Not in Malappuram District

Kochi, June 4: Days after a pregnant elephant died in Kerala after it was fed a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers, social media has been flooded with tweets and messages expressing shock over the inhuman incident. The news triggered an outrage on social media platforms demanding stricter laws and asking government to take stern action against the culprits. However, people are still unaware about the place where the incident actually took place. Media reports claimed that the brutal incident took place in Kerala's Malappuram but the truth is, the incident took place in Palakkad district. Several political leaders too, have mentioned that place wrong, triggering panic and confusion among people. HORRIFYING! Pregnant Elephant's Death After Being Fed Pineapple Filled With Crackers In Kerala Is New Low For Humanity, Furious Netizens Demand Justice For The 'Mother and Baby'.

The brutal incident of animal abuse took place in Kerala's Palakkad district, which resulted in the death of the elephant while standing in a river. Several users on Twitter too, cleared the air and said it's not Malappuram district,  it's Mannarkkad in Palakkad district where the pregnant elephant died.  

On June 3, BJP leader and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi termed the incident as 'murder' and said Kerala's Malappuram district is known for animal cruelty. "Kerala Government has not taken any action in Malappuram, it seems they are scared. An elephant is killed every 3 days in Kerala. We have less than 20,000 elephants left in India, they are rapidly declining", Gandhi had said.

In the wake of the incident, the central government on Thursday took a serious note of the incident and said that it will be investigated properly. Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said the Central Government has taken a very serious note of the killing of an elephant in Mallapuram in Kerala. "We will not leave any stone unturned to investigate properly and nab the culprit(s). This is not an Indian culture to feed fire crackers and kill", he said.

According to a report by IANS, Samuel Pachuau, the Wildlife Warden of the Silent Valley National Park, said that on May 23, the officials there came to know about this incident, when the elephant was spotted near a water source outside the National park.

It was on May 27, that a 15-year-old pregnant elephant ate a pineapple which was filled with powerful firecrackers. The fruit was offered by a man which exploded in her mouth after she chewed it. The incident caused serious injuries on the elephant's tongue, jaw and mouth. Later, the injured elephant walked into a river and waited for three days and succumbed to her injuries. In the autopsy report, it was found that the upper and lower jaw, teeth and tongue of the elephant were badly damaged. The report cited that the cause of death is due to aspiration of the lungs as it was filled with water.