I prefer men: Taryn Manning

Los Angeles, Sep 6 (IANS) "Orange is the New Black" star Taryn Manning says she has experimented with women, but is not gay.

"I'm not gay, meaning I love men. I love gay people. I've experimented. It's good. I just prefer men," people.com quoted Manning as saying.

Manning also discussed her strained relationship with her mother, saying "outside sources" have driven them apart.

"I lost my mother, not from death. The hardest part is that my mom is still alive but we're estranged. It's really sad to watch a beautiful relationship crumble," she added.

Manning, known for "Orange is the New Black", aired in India on Colors Infinity, is looking forward ot her film "The Vault".

--IANS

