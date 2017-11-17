Prefer good season over retaining Champions League: Kroos

Madrid, Nov 17 (IANS) Real Madrid key midfielder Toni Kroos has said he prefers to have a good season with the club over retaining their Champions League title.

The Spanish football giants are currently defending their Champions League title after winning it for two consecutive seasons.

"I want to have a good season, regardless of whether we reach the Champions League final with Real Madrid or not," the 27-year-old was quoted as saying by Spanish website Marca on Thursday.

The German also said he wants to be fit for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and try to win the tournament with his national side.

"The target is to be physically ready for the World Cup, we want to go far and win the tournament," Kroos said.

