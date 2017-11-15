Prefer coaching clubs over nations: Wenger

London, Nov 15 (IANS) Arsenal FC chief coach Arsene Wenger admitted he prefers coaching clubs over countries featuring in the FIFA World Cup.

"Maybe, yes, I will do it at some stage but until now I like to be involved every day in the life of a club because the real test is there," the Frenchman was quoted as saying by The Guardian on Tuesday.

"Four or five weeks is a different experience, it's more concentrated, but I believe the real experience of managing a team is on a daily basis," Wenger added.

The 68-year-old also said he might lack physical strength to coach a national team in the near future but always wants to stay connected with football and might opt for other roles.

"But I will not always have the physical strength to do that so maybe I will move into (international coaching). It's a fact my life is linked with football, in what way will be linked to my physical state," the English Premier League (EPL) club coach said.

"I will (always) be in football. I don't know (if) as a director, as a manager -- as long as possible as a manager. But one day that will stop. But I will stay in football, of course," Wenger added.

