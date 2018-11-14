Precious legacy of Nehru being undermined daily by those who rule us today: Sonia Gandhi

Former Congress President and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi attended the republication event of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's book 'Nehru: The Invention of India' in New Delhi. Speaking at the event, Sonia Gandhi said, "Precious legacy of Nehru is being undermined daily by those who rule us today. They express disdain for Nehru for all that he did to build India that they are bent upon changing for worse. Today we must honour him by fighting with determination to safeguard democracy."