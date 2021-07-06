All Pre-scheduled Meetings of PMO Between Tuesday and Thursday Cancelled, Say Sources

All the pre-scheduled meetings of Prime Minister’s Office between Tuesday and Thursday stand cancelled, sources told News18 amid buzz of cabinet rejig.

Earlier it was said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet top ministers as well as the BJP chief at his residence at 5pm on Tuesday. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP chief JP Nadda and party national general secretary BL Santhosh were expected too. However, this meeting has also been called off.

News agency PTI had quoted its sources as saying that Amit Shah and BL Santhosh confabulated with Modi at his residence for several hours on Sunday amid a “strong possibility” that the Cabinet reshuffle may happen very soon.

If the prime minister goes ahead with the exercise, he will be expanding his Council of Ministers for the first time since assuming the charge in May 2019 for his second innings.

Presently, Republican Party leader Ramdas Athawale, a junior minister, is the only ally in the government after parties like the Shiv Sena and the Shiromani Akali Dal severed ties with the BJP. Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, a Cabinet minister, had died last year and all eyes are on whether his brother Pashupati Kumar Paras will be part of the expansion.

