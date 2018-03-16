Pre-monsoon showers cool Bengaluru, more rain likely

Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) Moderate rain, measuring up to 5.8 mm, was received here with more showers likely over the next two days, the weather office said on Friday.

"The pre-monsoon rains are due to the low pressure in the Arabian Sea. Moderate spells of rain accompanied by heavy winds are likely to be witnessed over the next two days," the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bengaluru chief Sundar M. Metri told IANS.

Pre-monsoon months refer to March, April and May, the season before the onset of monsoon, which starts around June.

According to the IMD, the average rainfall received by the city from Thursday till 8.30 a.m. on Friday measured 5.8 mm.

The next two days are likely to remain cloudy with light to moderate showers in parts of Bengaluru, Metri said.

The maximum temperature in the city on Thursday was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum hovered around 21 degrees.

Light to moderate rain also lashed the coastal and interior districts of Karnataka.

--IANS

bha/ksk/bg