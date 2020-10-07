PrayForKerala Takes over Twitter with Positive Wishes and Prayers as the State Sees a Steep Hike in the Number of Cases & Test Positivity Rate (TPR)

Kerala is struggling with a surging number of coronavirus patients just like the other big states in the country, Maharashtra and Karnataka. As per the Union Health Ministry, Kerala after Maharashtra and Karnataka, stands highest in the number of active cases and test positivity rate(TPR). The TPR is said to have gone up to 13.01 as compared to the national average that remains 8.3. Netizens are in despair and are hence sharing positive wishes, posts and prayers on Twitter under #PrayForKerala sending across thoughts for the state and its battle with the coronavirus.

Kerala is said to have "the highest number of active COVID-19 cases per million population in the country now", as per TOI. With such a steep spike in its test positivity (TPR) during the period, it is standing shoulder to shoulder with Maharashtra that has a higher TPR in the country, 16.7%. Kerala is said to have the maximum new cases per million with the CM of the state saying that the state has the lowest mortality rate in the country aka 0.36% which in comparison to the national average is 1.55% is quite low. The state's health minister KK Shailaja said that even as its tough mitigation may succeed in flattening the curve by October-end, a failure to do so might make the state "the most vulnerable covid-19 hotspot in India". Netizens on Twitter have come together to show unity during this tough time and is sharing prayers and positivity. Take a look at some of the #PrayForKerala tweets:





Kerala has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases per million population in the country now, with 2,421 cases per million as against 2,297 in Maharashtra, 1,845 in Karnataka and 1,503 in Delhi.#PrayForKerala pic.twitter.com/ra4yLuTZX4 — Rocket Scientist (@Rockumon) October 7, 2020





Kerala could become the country’s most vulnerable covid hotspot, warns Shailaja#PrayForKerala pic.twitter.com/yqa8llDuZ3 — Rocket Scientist (@Rockumon) October 7, 2020





Kerala Covid19 situation is great learning that the fight against it should be consistent if we get little complacent with the situation virus 🦠 will make it’s way in big numbers. #PrayForKerala — RaMo (@RaMoSirOfficial) October 7, 2020





Guys.. before you sleep.. pray for Kerala.. corona cases are rising like anything. #PrayForKerala 🙏🏻 — mthn (spy) 😎 (@Being_Humor) October 6, 2020





Amid mounting Covid-19 cases and a steep hike in test positivity rate, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and medical experts on Tuesday locked horns over the pandemic control measures in the state. The statement from the minister, who had won many laurels for controlling the covid-19 crisis in the state relatively well, comes in the backdrop of a resurgence in cases in spots where the disease seemed to be under control.