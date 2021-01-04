Pray My Farmer Brothers Get Justice Today: Actor Dharmendra

Ahead of the seventh round of talks between the farmers and the Centre on 4 January, veteran actor and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dharmendra said that he prays that the protesting farmers get justice.

"“I hope today my farmer brothers get justice. I pray with all my heart. Every noble soul will get relief.” " - Dharmendra, actor and ex-MP

Earlier on 11 December, Dharmendra shared his concerns on Twitter saying:

"“I am extremely in pain (sic) to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Government should do something fast.” " - Dharmendra, actor and ex-MPTalks between Centre-Farmers Continue

Despite the rain, dipping temperature and tear gas shelling, thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting at various borders of the national capital for more than a month, against the three farm laws that were passed by both Houses of the Parliament in September.

The seventh rounds of talks with the Centre is scheduled on 4 January. Amid the continuing deadlock over the three contentious laws, farm leaders suggested that the protests will be intensified if the talks with the government fail and if there is no respite given to them by the Supreme Court.

Trump Caught on Tape Urging Georgia Official To 'Find' Votes