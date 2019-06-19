Praveen Jadhav bags silver for India in World C'ship Archery

Archer Praveen Jadhav along with Tarundeep Rai and Atanu Das bagged silver medal for India in the recently concluded World Championship Archery, held in the Netherlands. The tournament, which takes place every two years, ran from June 10 to 16. Jadhav, who returned on Tuesday in the evening, said that Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju not only congratulated his team but also asked what all support he needs for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In a tournament consisting of 12 participants, Jadhav, Rai, and Das beat the hosts of the event, Netherlands, before going down against China, eventual champions. The Netherlands settled at the fourth position as they were defeated by Korea.