Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: PM Modi calls for 'One World, One Sun, One Grid'

While speaking at the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today, India is in the position to lead the world in several subjects. International Solar Alliance (ISA) is one such platform. Through this medium, we want to take the world towards 'One World, One Sun, One Grid'. In past 4.5 years, our government has given around Rs. 5 lakh 80 thousand crores directly to people through different schemes. We have transferred it to their bank accounts."