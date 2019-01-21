Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: EAM Swaraj boasts of Indian-origin leaders across world

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj addressed the valedictorian event of 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Varanasi, on Monday. In her address, the Union Minister said, "It's the migration of educated that has brought laurels to India. Today many MNCs are headed by young Indian origin CEOs, whether it's Sundar Pichai of Google, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Ajay Banga of MasterCard or Gita Gopinath of IMF."She noted that while the Indian diaspora started migrating centuries ago, it is the migration of the educated, highly skilled and dynamic young Indians that has brought laurels to India.