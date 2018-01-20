Pratul, Malvika, Meghana, Dhruv win titles at badminton meet

Bareily, Jan 20 (IANS) Nagpur teenager Malvika Bansod and the seasoned Pratul Joshi claimed the women's singles and men's singles titles, respectively, at the Dr Akhilesh Das Gupta Memorial All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament here on Saturday.

Reserve Bank of India's Meghana Jakkampudi and Air India's Dhruv Kapila were the other show stealers in the tournament claiming a double crown each.

The 17-year-old Malvika culminated her giant-killing run by upstaging seventh-seed Vaishnavi Bhale 21-14, 21-17 in the final at the Sports Stadium.

Top seed Pratul justified his billing in the men's singles with a hard-fought 21-15, 11-21, 21-18 victory over 12th seed Kartik Jindal in the final.

Meghana, 22, who hails from Vijayawada and her RBI teammate Poorvisha S. Ram won the women's doubles defeating the third seeded pair of Vaishnavi Bhale and Anura Prabhudesai 21-19, 21-14.

Dhruv and Andhra Pradesh's G. Krishna Prasad clinched the men's doubles title by overcoming M. Arjun Kumar Reddy and Gouse Shaik 21-13, 21-13.

The pairing of Meghana and Dhruv upstaged Sri Krishna Sai Kumar Podile and Rutuparna Panda 22-10, 21-10 in the mixed doubles final.

