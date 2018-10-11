Prashant , Nitin bring 'powerful' human aspirations at LMIFW

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Ace designers Prashant Verma and Nitin Bal Chauhan showcased their bold and dramatic collections on the second day of Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week (LMIFW).

Verma, who is known for experimenting fashion with literature,A drawn inspiration from the biography of Tennessee Williams titled "Mad Pilgrimage of the Flesh" for his collection.

His collection Maria - based on Maria Callas, one of the greatest Opera singers of the 20th century, was about the power of female armour.

The silhouettes and forms in Verma's collection evoked the power and dignified glamour of old school couture.A

The frill layered flared gowns and netted overlay Simamay Feather headgears took the centre stage at Verma's show.

Talking about the collection, Verma said: "Each of the shapes draws references to that grand nostalgia in an homage to the glamour of 20th century fashion. But just a historic reference is never enough. They are presented now drenched in a contrasting vulnerability of untempered bold colors and intense surface treatment full of wild energy."

Verma's designs were created with taffeta, hundred meters of organza flowers and vintage hand painted chiffons.

Not only Verma, Nitin took spectators down the memory lane by displaying his "gatekeeper" theme inspired collection on Thursday.

Nitin's collection illustrated the decadence of the kingdoms and saw a gamut of 3D headgears and amoured outfits blended in hues of copper.

"Each outfit is handmade and embroidered with our skilled weavers. Through my collection, I wanted to show how people and kingdoms got vandalized and how human greed has been the cause of decay of Art, Culture and society," Nitin added.

--IANS

sim/ahm/