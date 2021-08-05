Prashant Kishor Quits as Adviser to Punjab CM Ahead of 2022 Polls, Says on 'Temporary' Break from Public Life

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday quit as adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, saying he had decided to take a temporary break from active role in public life.

“As you are aware, in view of my decision to take a temporary break from active role in public life, I have not been able to take over the responsibilities as your Principal Advisor. Since I am yet to decide on my future course of action, I write to request you to kindly relieve me from this responsibility. I take this opportunity to thank you for considering me for this position,” Kishor said, explaining his move which comes just ahead of the 2022 Punjab polls.

The move also comes amid buzz of Kishor formally joining the Congress. Sources had indicated that the Gandhis and Kishor, during their talks, may have explored a formal role for the strategist in the party as it prepares for big elections ahead, state and national.

Kishor had played a key role to unite the warring chief minister and now Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as the infighting threatened to derail the Grand Old Party’s plan to retain power in the upcoming elections.

Singh had appointed the political strategist as his principal adviser in March this year. He broke the news via a tweet that said: “Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my principal advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab!”

Kishor had been appointed “in the rank and status of a Cabinet minister”, the CMO tweeted, and will be working pro bono. It added that he will be paid Re 1 per month as token honorarium. He will be entitled to perks including a government residence, half a dozen staff members, free transport, free air travel, telephone and medical facilities.

Kishor had worked with Amarinder ahead of the 2017 polls. The party had won a handsome majority with 77 seats in an Assembly of 117 members.

Prashant Kishor has been meeting with several opposition leaders in the last few months. His several meetings with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar recently fuelled speculations about a possible political realignment of opposition parties. However, he has maintained that any opposition coalition should have the Congress as a part of it.

As Trinamool Congress managed a smooth victory in Bengal, the man behind the party’s success, Kishor, had announced his retirement from election management.

“I have been thinking of quitting for too long and was looking for an opportunity, Bengal gave me that chance.” When asked about his political ambition, he said, “Joining politics has always been on the radar, I have been there and failed, but I must go back and rethink what I must do better.”

