Prashant Kishor meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, speculation persists about the agenda

Poll strategist Prashant Kishore (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Election strategist Prashant Kishor met former Congress President Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present during the meeting which lasted for about two hours.

It is not clear what was discussed in the meeting and speculations are being made about the agenda.

Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are among five states slated to go to the polls early next year.

Kishor left after the meeting and avoided the media leading to speculation about the agenda.

Prashant Kishor is the advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and there are speculations that Rahul Gandhi consulted him over the feud in Punjab Congress involving the Chief Minister and former state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Captain Amarinder Singh, who came to Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi last week, also met Kishor at Kapurthala House.

AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat, while answering the question related to Kishor's visit, said that Rahul Gandhi is a national leader and many people come to meet him.

"It would not be correct to say that PK had come to discuss Punjab. If there was talk on Punjab, I would have been included too," said Rawat.

Kishor had met NCP leader Sharad Pawar last month.

Prashant Kishor was a strategist for Trinamool Congress in assembly polls earlier this year. DMK had also roped in Kishor for the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, which it won along with its allies.

Kishor had worked as a strategist for Congress in the last Punjab and Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. He is learnt to have insisted on getting a free hand in Uttar Pradesh and the arrangement did not go much further.

After the Bengal elections, Prashant Kishor had announced that he will not play the role of election strategist. But after his meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, there is a possibility that Kishor may work for the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections. (ANI)