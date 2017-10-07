Prashant Chopra hits Ranji Trophy Triple Century on Birthday While Playing for Himachal Pradesh Against Punjab

It is a bit of a feat for Prashant who became only the third man to complete a triple hundred on his birthday.

New Delhi: Prashant Chopra hit a Ranji Trophy triple ton on his birthday on Saturday. On Day 2 of the match, Prashant, turning up for Himachal Pradesh, hit 338 against Punjab. It is a bit of a feat for Prashant who became only the third man to complete a triple hundred on his birthday. Prashant turned 25 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, talking about the match, Himachal Pradesh scored 729 for eight declared at Dharamsala. In response, Punjab are 110 for one at stumps on Day 2 of the four-day Ranji match.

Meanwhile, in another game, Gautam Gambhir started his new season in the right earnest with a patient century as Delhi made a pedestrian Assam attack toil by reaching 269/4 at stumps on the second day of the Ranji Trophy group A encounter.

Courtesy Gambhir’s 40th first class hundred (136 batting, 245 balls) and his 207-run third-wicket stand with another centurion Nitish Rana (110, 158 balls), Delhi are in the driver’s seat with an aim to log home full points. This was after Assam were all out for 258, starting the day at 224 for 7 with skipper Ishant Sharma returning with best figures of 5 for 38 in 20 overs. (With PTI inputs)