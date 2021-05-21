Prasar Bharati to Set Up DD International, a Global Channel to 'Establish an International Voice for India'

New Delhi, May 21: Prasar Bharati, India's public service broadcaster, has floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) for expanding the reach Doordarshan (DD), India's national broadcaster, to a global level by setting up a new international channel called DD International. It is envisioned to "establish an international voice for India." According to the EOI issued by the government body, the objective of the global channel is to "be the authoritative global media source on India through credible, exhaustive and accurate global news service." Prasar Bharati's Digital Channels Record More Than 100% Digital Growth in 2020; Pakistan Second Highest Audience for DD and All India Radio.

With the aim to tell the "the India Story to a global audience," DD International intends to provide the country's view point on various contemporary issues prevailing at both domestic as well as global level. It's another objective is to create" mindshare for India’s strategic interventions within key stakeholders across the globe from a geopolitics and global economy standpoint," said Prasar Bharati in the EOI. Prasar Bharati Dismisses AIR Stations Closure Rumour, Reveals Plans to Expand Network.

Prasar Bharati invites Expression of Interest (EOI) for consultancy service for providing detailed project report on establishment of DD International. https://t.co/S8AXoBUnMJ — Prasar Bharati प्रसार भारती (@prasarbharati) May 15, 2021



This comes amid the widespread criticism by global media over India's handing on coronavirus pandemic. According to a report by the Hindu, DD Officials said it was felt that India’s perspective was getting lost in the noise. t further aims to develop the channel as a 24*7 global newsroom that can efficiently break news and monitor developing stories across the globe.

In this regard, Prasar Bharati has issued an Expression of Interest, inviting consultancy service for providing detailed project report on establishment of DD International. Currently DD's international outreach is through bi-lateral distribution arrangement with select public broadcasters in other countries, OTT/DTH distribution, live streaming on certain digital platforms.