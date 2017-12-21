Prasad Mandava appointed Akamai MD for India

Bengaluru, Dec 21 (IANS) Global Cloud delivery platform Akamai Technologies on Thursday announced the appointment of Prasad Mandava as its Managing Director for India.

Mandava has been with Akamai for nine years and was Vice President, Engineering, in his prior role.

In his role as the leader of the India management team, Mandava will focus on driving collaboration within the organisation, building customer loyalty along with supporting Akamai's strategy and initiatives in the country.

"We are excited to have Prasad leading the India market in his new role as Managing Director and look at this as an impetus for higher growth and customer excellence in the region," said Graeme Beardsell, MD, Akamai Asia Pacific Japan.

Mandava co-founded the Akamai Wizards programme aimed at fostering the spirit of innovation among the employees.

"With my new role within Akamai, it will be my key focus to enable the development of talent from India along with an emphasis on innovation, to benefit all our customers across the globe," Mandava said on his appointment.

"The Internet ecosystem in India is unique with the digital economy aimed at reaching $4 trillion by 2020," he added.

